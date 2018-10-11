Historical Society Annual Membership Meeting
Big Horn County Historical Society Annual Membership Meeting will be held at 2:30 p.m. in the Margaret Ping Program Room at the Big Horn County Museum in Hardin. Former Mayor Jack Lane will be speaking about “Today’s Headlines in History.” BHCHS members are encouraged to attend, and the meeting is open to the public.
Date:
Sunday, October 14, 2018 - 2:30pm
