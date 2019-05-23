High court sides with Crow tribe member in hunting dispute

The Supreme Court on Monday sided with Crow tribal member Clayvin Herrera, who was fined for hunting elk in Wyoming’s Bighorn National Forest, giving him a good chance to get a more than $8,000 fine against him overturned.

The justices decided 5 to 4 in favor of Herrera and his tribe in Herrera v. Wyoming, 17-532, in which the defendant and the tribe argued they had hunting rights in the forest guaranteed by the 1868 Fort Laramie Treaty.

“It’s not carte blanche to go into all of Wyoming and hunt,” said Heather Whiteman Runs Him, senior staff attorney at the Native American Rights Fund in Boulder, Colorado. “We need to look hard and be respectful of that right from Article 4 of the 1968 Fort Laramie treaty.”

According to an amicus brief filed on behalf of the Crow Tribe by the Native American Rights Fund, “[at] least nineteen tribes, in at least a dozen treaties, reserved for themselves the right to hunt on Federal lands away from their respective reservations.”

In 1896, the Supreme Court ruled in Ward v. Race Horse that statehood extinguished hunting rights between the Shoshone-Bannock tribes and the United State in a treaty identical to the 1868 treaty with the Crow. The court in relied on the fact that new states were admitted to the union on “equal footing” with existing states and there was no evidence in the treaty that Congress intended for treaty rights to continue in “perpetuity.”

“(The Herrera ruling) is an important ruling, it reaffirms the way treaties are interpreted today,” Whiteman Runs Him said. “It repudiates the rationale of the Race Horse ruling and recognizes that tribal rights can coincide with state rights.”

Herrera’s case began in 2014 when he went hunting with family starting on the Crow tribe’s reservation in southern Montana, but they crossed into the Bighorn National Forest in Wyoming, where they killed several elk.

Soon after, a game warden saw photos Herrera posted on a website for hunters. The game warden identified the area where the photos were taken in the national forest, and Herrera was cited for killing an elk there during the winter, when it is prohibited.

But Herrera, backed by the federal government, argued that when his tribe gave up land in present-day Montana and Wyoming under the 1868 treaty, the tribe retained the right to hunt on the land, including land that became Wyoming’s Bighorn National Forest.

The state argued that the Crow tribe’s hunting rights ceased to exist after Wyoming became a state in 1890 or after Bighorn National Forest was established in 1897. The Supreme Court disagreed, with Justice Neil Gorsuch joining his four liberal colleagues – justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan – in ruling for Herrera.

The court’s four other justices said they would have ruled that the Race Horse case settled that tribal members don’t have an unrestricted right to hunt and fish in the Bighorn National Forest and are subject to the game laws of Wyoming.

The Supreme Court said, in sending the case back to lower courts, the state can argue that it can regulate hunting by Crow tribe members if it is necessary for wildlife conservation. The state can also try to argue that the tribe’s treaty rights didn’t extend to the specific area of Bighorn National Forest Herrera was hunting.

Herrera’s lawyers have argued that the location he was hunting was covered by the treaty and have said data shows that elk are overpopulated in the state.

The state can pursue the case or drop it. In a statement, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon noted that there are outstanding issues in the case which Wyoming courts will resolve. He said his administration will “stand up for a system that preserves the decades of conservation work that has built a strong wildlife population in the Bighorns” and “work to find solutions for all those who hunt.”

One of Herrera’s lower court attorneys Steve Small said in a statement that the outcome was positive.

“We are gratified that the Supreme Court held that the treaty hunting right guaranteed to the Crow Tribe and Mr. Herrera was not abrogated by Wyoming’s admission to the Union or the creation of the Bighorn National Forest,” he said.

George Hicks, an attorney for Herrera’s Supreme Court case, said in a statement that his lawyers are gratified by the court’s ruling.

Big Horn County News editor Luella N. Brien contributed to this story.