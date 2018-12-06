HHS speech, drama and debate team settles into 2018-19 season

The Hardin High School speech, drama and debate team is off and running for what looks to be another great season.

The team lost 11 seniors after last season, but several students have stepped up and joined the team along with the returning members.

Hardin speech, drama and debate has now competed at three tournaments, including its home one on Nov. 17. The coaches and team appreciate the Hardin community for helping out with judging at the tournament.

The team traveled to Lewistown last Saturday to compete in the Fergus High School Invitational Tournament.

The drama team finished second place overall for Class A schools with Laurel High School taking the first place spot.

The team will be traveling to Culbertson this coming Saturday to compete at the Culbertson High School Tournament.