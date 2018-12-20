HHS girls’ basketball downs Cowgirls, Red Devils in first Eastern A games

Hardin’s Lady Bulldog basketball team took advantage of strong second period performances Friday and Saturday to end its first two Eastern A games in victories.

For the Ladies’ first win – 54-45 in in a home game against the Miles City Cowgirls – the team had a “sluggish” first quarter, according to Hardin Head Coach Cindy Farmer, ending it on an 8-12 deficit.

“We’re trying to get that cohesiveness down as a team, where everybody is on the same page,” she said. “You don’t want to miss a beat when you rotate people.”

“Then we really picked it up in the second quarter,” she said, with a surplus that period of 19-3. From that point, the Ladies maintained a healthy lead averaging roughly 10 points for the remainder of the game.

Center player Marie Five was “dominant” in her post position, Farmer said, scoring the most points for the team with 21 and catching the most rebounds with 14 of 35 total. Shooting guard Ivery Fritzler also played an important role, she continued, scoring 15 points and five rebounds.

In the third quarter, Fritzler sank three shots in a row to fully solidify Hardin’s lead, with two 3-pointers followed by her next shot from the outer margins of the 2-point line.

Hardin’s 66-percent free-throw average also kept the Ladies ahead, with the team scoring eight of its 12 total shots. The week before, against Belgrade, Hardin only had shot a 36-percent average.

“Everyone chipped in,” Farmer said, “whether it was scoring or rebounding or defense.”

For future games, she said, the team will work on “playing smarter defense,” thereby giving its opponents fewer opportunities to shoot from the free-throw line.

Up until the Ladies’ next game against Glendive’s Lady Red Devils, Five had scored the lion’s share of points for Hardin. This time, thanks to a strong half-court press, Glendive kept her to only two points via free throws.

“We had other people step up,” Farmer said, “and that’s what we need.”

Freshman guard Kamber Good Luck shot the most team points this time around with 10, followed by eight from Fritzler and seven from post Alyssa Pretty Weasel. Post Bergan Realbird caught the most of the team’s 23 total rebounds with six, followed by Pretty Weasel with five and Five with four. Final score for the game was 45-40.

Again, the Ladies were behind in the first period – 7-8 – before they pulled ahead in the second quarter and went into halftime at a 24-16 advantage. Nonetheless, Farmer knew the Red Devils weren’t going to give up.

The Ladies kept their lead, but Glendive pushed to catch up until the end.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game going in,” Farmer said. “They had everybody back from last year and they made it to state.”

This time, the Ladies hit 15 of their 22 free throws for an average of 68 percent. Guard Mashaya Alden, in particular, sank all four of hers. Free throws made up one-third of the Ladies’ total points that game and without them they would not have won.

This week, Hardin’s varsity will have two home games – one against Laurel at 6 p.m. Friday and a second against Sidney at 4 p.m. Saturday.