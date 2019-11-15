HHS Choir presents Mary Poppins Jr.
Monday, Nov. 25 and Tuesday, Nov 26 – The HHS Choir presents Mary Poppins Jr. at 7 p.m. in the Hardin Middle School auditorium. The cost is $7 per person.
Date:
Repeats every day 2 times.Monday, November 25, 2019 - 7:00pm
Tuesday, November 26, 2019 - 7:00pm
Yellowstone Newspapers
- Big Horn County News | Hardin, MT
- Big Timber Pioneer | Big Timber, MT
- Carbon County News | Red Lodge, MT
- Dillon Tribune | Dillon, MT
- Forsyth Independent Press | Forsyth, MT
- Glendive Ranger-Review | Glendive, MT
- Judith Basin Press | Stanford, MT
- Laurel Outlook | Laurel, MT
- Lewistown News-Argus | Lewistown, MT
- Livingston Enterprise | Livingston, MT
- Miles City Star | Miles City, MT
- Stillwater County News | Columbus, MT
- Terry Tribune | Terry, MT
Upcoming Events
-
11/15/2019 - 7:00pm
-
11/16/2019 - 8:00am
-
11/17/2019 - 8:00am
-
11/18/2019 - 12:00pm
-
11/18/2019 - 5:30pm