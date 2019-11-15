HHS Choir presents Mary Poppins Jr.

Monday, Nov. 25 and Tuesday, Nov 26 – The HHS Choir presents Mary Poppins Jr. at 7 p.m. in the Hardin Middle School auditorium. The cost is $7 per person.

Date: 
Repeats every day 2 times.
Monday, November 25, 2019 - 7:00pm
Tuesday, November 26, 2019 - 7:00pm

