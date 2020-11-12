Hera Bear Claw

With a head full of curls and her mama's eyes, Hera Merlene Bear Claw was born and received back unto her heavenly Father on November 1, 2020. She was perfect in every way. Hera was welcomed by her family and loved beyond words.

"But Jesus said suffer little Children to come unto me and forbid them not, for of such is the Kingdom of God."

She was preceded in death by grandmothers, Lona Fritzler and Anita Bull Chief; aunt, Stephanie Kaye; and uncles, Zacharia LaForge and Frank Tushka.

She is survived by her parents, Corey and Violet Bear Claw; siblings, Athena, Ares, Hyrum, and Kailer; cousins, Seth, Alice, Avery, Josiah, Phillip, Steven, Baby David, Ryan, Nakia, Keyonna, Phyllis, Camree, Michael Daón, Julian, Amaurie, Treyson, McKennah, Zach, Joey, Tierza, Lillie, Taliah, Paradise, Asiah, Zion, Rexlynn, Mitch Jr., Noah, Leah, Fernando Jr., Daisey, Montez, Tyron, Adrianna, Domonic, Hailey, Pearl, Karmen, Mary and Eugene; aunts and uncles, Aaron and Emeri Bad Bear, Mason and Jausten Noeller, Breyzen and Jennifer Bad Bear, Fernando and Rochelle Tushka, Kristle Little Light, Kyle and Farroll LaForge, David and Camryn Old Chief, Merlyn and Meigha Tsosie, Randy and Frankie Enemy Hunter, Richard and Jamie Sleeper, BT and Eloise LaForge, Adriano and Natasha Takes Gun, Mitch and Maya Enemy Hunter, Frank and Tia Nomee, Janice Old Elk, and Tahneya LaForge; grandparents, Daniel Bad Bear, Hartford and Angie Bear Claw, Howard and Twila Old Chief, Vincent and Jewel Crooked Arm, Terry and April Enemy Hunter, Lynn Tushka, Orland and Kaylene Little Light, Duane Bull Chief, George and Mikki Riddle Jr., Eugene and Stephanie Laquette, Titus and Angel Uphorn, Jim Tushka Jr., Mike and Anna Old Crane Sr., Jared and Niki Stewart Sr., Dee Bad Bear, Barry Bad Bear; greatgrandparents, Georgia Bad Bear, LaVonne Spotted Horse, Joyce Good Luck; and the many aunts, uncles and cousins we hold very dear to our heart.

Hera’s extended family includes the Bad Bear, Takes the Horse, Lion Shows, Williamson, One Goose, Tushka, Wesley, Medicine Horse, Bravo, Laquette, Ontaiyabbi, Enemy Hunter, Bacon, LaForge, Fritzler, Spotted Horse, Good Luck families.

Special thank you to MFM Staff, Dr. McCracken and staff at Billings Clinic Birthing Center, Dr. Edwards, Dahl Funeral Chapel, Davey and Olivia Crawford, her grandmothers, Kaylene Little Light, Lynn Tushka, Pastor Mikki Riddle and Deacon George Riddle.

Graveside services were held on Nov. 7 at the Lodge Grass Cemetery.

Dahl Funeral Chapel was entrusted with the arrangements.