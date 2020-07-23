Heatwave brings fire along roadways

You probably saw 101 degrees predicted for Crow Agency Wednesday. This week we may start to deal with lightning fires, which occurred last week east, south, west and north of the Crow Reservation. Now through August is lightning fire season. Please go indoors or into your vehicle when thunder roars.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!