He Does It sworn in as Crow city judge

On Friday, Nov. 30, Raphael He Does It was sworn in as Red Lodge city judge by Justice Court Judge Kevin Nichols. He was sworn in wearing a Crow headdress that belonged to his grandfather, Hank Old Coyote, a pilot and code talker in World War II.

“Thank you for this opportunity,” He Does It said to the community. “I hope we have many years to come of service.”

He Does It served in the Carbon County Justice Court as clerk to Judge Nichols for over a year.

He Does It and his wife, Heidi, have lived in Red Lodge over two years. Heidi has a private law practice in Red Lodge, HK Law, and also serves as a contract prosecutor for child abuse and neglect cases in Big Horn County.

He was born in Saint Xavier and went to the University of North Dakota.

“I received a B.A. in Anthropology and a minor in geology,” he said. “I also obtained a B.S. in Health Science with a minor in Criminal Justice.”

He Does It originally worked for the U.S. Park Service, where he was “steered towards law enforcement.” He sees his current position as a natural progression after 10 years with the PS and then his time with the Justice Court. “I feel comfortable in courtroom setting,” he noted.

Although he will serve a both judge and clerk in this newly-created merged position, he already has had to clarify to people approaching him that he will not hear the facts of their case unless on the bench.

“I tell them this is not a good time for that!” he said.

His philosophy? “To be fair, impartial, professional – roll with what’s happening until we can get our groove.”