Harry Nedens

Harry A. Nedens, 94, left us to be with the Lord and his wife on August 29, 2019 in Livingston, MT. Harry, the seventh of 10 children, was born July 28, 1925 in Lodge Grass, Montana to Fred and Elizabeth Nedens.

Harry attended school in Crow Agency and St. Xavier, Montana. In 1945, he married Katherine Dewald in Hardin, at the German Congregational Church. Harry and Katherine had three children; Rebecca “Becky”, Harry “Jim” and Robert “Bob.” Together they farmed in the St. Xavier and Hardin area. Harry also worked for Holly Sugar Corp. They bought a home in Hardin and moved from the farm in 1969.

In 1971 the Holly factory closed, and Harry was transferred as an electrician to the Holly factory in Torrington, Wyoming. In Torrington, Harry and Katherine opened an electric motor rewinding business, Nedens Electric. In 1974, Holly transferred Harry to their factory in Sidney as the Assistant Master Mechanic. There he received his Master Electricians License. Harry was then transferred back to Torrington in 1986 as Holly’s Plant Engineer and retired in 1988.

Harry and Katherine enjoyed traveling in their motor home, boating, fishing and spending time with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They moved to Livingston in 1994 to be closer to their kids.

Harry is survived by one brother, Bill Nedens of Billings; one sister, Lydia Stricker of Hardin; his two sons, Harry (Hedy) of Livingston and Robert (Karen) of Billings; his seven, grandchildren; and seventeen great-grandchildren.

Harry is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Katherine; his daughter, Becky Hermsmeyer; his parents; four brothers; and three sisters.

Funeral service is Friday, September 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Bullis Funeral Chapel with Pastor Monty Casebolt, of Livingston, officiating. Internment to follow in the Hardin Fairview Cemetery. All are invited to a luncheon at the E & R Church in Hardin following the services.