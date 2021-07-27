Harris reinstated to state bar

Big Horn County News Staff
Tuesday, July 27, 2021
The Montana Supreme Court today reinstated Big Horn County Attorney Jay Harris to the State Bar of Montana. 

The order filed at 3:22 p.m., stated that upon payment of any remaining dues, fees and state license tax to the State Bar of Montana Harris is to be reinstated.

Harris said he has already paid all fees associated with reinstatement.

order_-_grant.pdf