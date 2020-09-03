Hardin suspends football, cheerleading for 2 weeks

Hardin Public Schools suspended high school football and cheerleading for two weeks after multiple students tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter posted to social media Saturday morning, the school district stated that it would pause all fall middle and high school sports for two weeks, retroactive from Friday, Aug. 28.

The announcement came after Friday’s Bulldog football scrimmages at home and appearance at the Sidney Invitational on Saturday were canceled with little notice to athletes and parents.

“The positive tests were confirmed on Aug. 28, 2020. According to the Big Horn County Health Department, these positive confirmations may have a large impact on students/staff that may have been in contact with these students during possible periods of exposure,” Saturday’s letter read.

The letter, written by Hardin Superintendent Chad Johnson stated that on-site school instruction would remain in place.

In a separate letter posted Monday, Johnson wrote only high school football and cheerleading will be suspended for two weeks, presumably the suspension would be lifted on Sept. 11. Hardin’s football opener is scheduled for Sept. 11 at home against Lewistown.

Statewide, Montana surpassed 7,000 positive cases and saw its 100th COVID-19-related death this week.

Monday’s letter also stated “after a long weekend of information gathering, (the school district) has decided we can confidently and safely move forward with our high school volleyball, cross country and golf seasons.”

Hardin Middle School sports have also resumed.

Big Horn County has the state’s third highest cumulative COVID case total behind Yellowstone County and Gallatin County. Fall high school sports at Lodge Grass, Northern Cheyenne Tribal School and St. Labre Indian School were all canceled before school started due to the pandemic.