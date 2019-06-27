Hardin Stampede not hampered by cold, rainy weather

The 2019 Hardin Stampede Rodeo had another successful turnout during Little Big Horn Days celebration. The rainy weather and colder than normal temperatures proved to be a bit of a challenge to the competitors and the livestock, but it did not put a damper on the dedicated fans who came to the fairgrounds to see the action.

“Our crew works very hard year-round to put on a good production and it’s great to see the crowd coming out to enjoy the payoff” said Hardin Rodeo Committee President, Dan Kern.

The Montana Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association recognized Hardin, MT as the 2019 Rodeo of the Year.

Hardin Stampede Results

All-around cowboy: Hank Hollenbeck, $1,541, tiedown roping and steer wrestling.

Bareback riding: 1. Luke Wozney, 79 points on New West Rodeo Productions’ Little Sister, $1,053; 2. (tie) Cauy Pool and Jessy Davis, 78, $658 each; 4. Skyler Erickson, 76, $263.

Steer wrestling: 1. Blaine Buchanan, 4.3 seconds, $1,036; 2. (tie) Kade Greer and Hayden Fullerton, 4.4, $768 each; 4. Jaret Whitman, 5.0, $500; 5. Hank Hollenbeck, 5.5, $321; 6. Caden Camp, 6.3, $179.

Team roping: 1. Will Powell/Riley Bailey, 7.5 seconds, $1,159 each; 2. Cole Sherwood/Steve Sherwood, 8.4, $959; 3. Derick Fleming/Brett Fleming, 9.0, $759; 4. Nolan Conway/ Shawn Bird, 12.0, $559; 5. Brady Tryan/Matt Robertson, 13.1, $360; 6. Jason Schaffer/Josh Graff, 14.4, $200.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. (tie) Wyatt Hageman, on New West Rodeo Productions’ Full Time Night Woman, and Andrew Evjene, on New West Rodeo Productions’ Can’t Get Right, 73 points, $938 each; 3. Weston Mann, 71, $536; 4. JC DeSaveur, 70, $268.

Tie-down roping: 1. Hank Hollenbeck, 11.1 seconds, $1,220; 2. Jason Schaffer, 12.0, $1,010; 3. Jade Lyon, 12.1, $799; 4. Nolan Conway, 12.3, $589; 5. Jesse Medearis, 12.9, $379; 6. Ryan Siemsen, 13.2, $210.

Barrel racing: 1. Ashley Haller, 17.48 seconds, $1,036; 2. Terri Kaye Kirkland, 17.58, $888; 3. Heidi Tillard, 17.65, $740; 4. Chris Gibson, 17.72, $642; 5. Rene Cloninger, 17.79, $494; 6. Shelby Gill, 17.81, $395; 7. Milee Dailey, 17.84, $296; 8. Gayleen Malone, 17.91, $197; 9. Carmel Wright, 17.98, $148; 10. Lindsay Kruse, 18.07, $99.

Bull riding: * 1. Parker Breding, 88 points on New West Rodeo Productions’ Rooster’s Egg, $2,741; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

Total payoff: $30,655. Stock contractor: New West Rodeo Productions. Rodeo secretary: Debi Davis. Officials: Del Nose and Mark McKinlay. Timers: Suzanne Wyrick-Weekes and Nikki Whitford. Announcer: Ray Champ. Specialty act: Scot Allerdings. Bullfighters: Ryan Manning and Matt Akers. Clown/barrelman: Scot Allerdings. Flankmen: Craig Wentz and Cash Whitford. Chute boss: Roy Whitford. Pickup men: David Lewis and K.C. Verhelst. Photographer: Jackie Jensen. Music director: Ray Champ