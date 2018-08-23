Hardin School District welcomes new teachers

Hardin School District is starting the 2018-19 school year with 26 new teachers. Five district schools in all have added new teachers to their staff.

Hardin Primary School

The Hardin Primary School has four new teachers this year.

Stephanie Carleton will be teaching the first grade. She is from Hardin and this is her first year of teaching. She has her degree in elementary education from Montana State University-Billings, is married and has two children.

Brandi Machado will be teaching kindergarten. She is from Billings and has her degree in elementary education from MSU-Billings. She previously taught in Belfry, Montana. She is married and has three children.

Jared Wood will be teaching kindergarten. This is his first year teaching and he lives in Billings. He is married and has three children.

Robin Zerbe will be teaching kindergarten. She is from Hardin.

Hardin Intermediate School

Hardin Intermediate School has two new teachers.

Susan Kuntz will be teaching the fifth grade. She received her elementary education degree and master’s degree from Rocky Mountain College and MSU-Billings. She previously taught in Lame Deer and St. Charles Mission in Pryor. She is married and has three children.

Diane McDonald will be teaching special education. She has a degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in special education from Bemidji State University in Minnesota. She previously has taught at St. Labre and Lame Deer, is married and has no children.

Hardin Middle School

Hardin Middle School has eight new teachers this year.

Tracilyn Jarrett will be teaching seventh grade math. She is from Pompey’s Pillar and has degrees in math and English from MSU-Billings. She has three years of teaching experience.

Laura Lyons will be teaching sixth and seventh grade science. She will be moving from Cut Bank, Montana and has her degree in biology/secondary education from Dickinson State University in Dickinson, North Dakota. She has been teaching for nine years and is married.

Debbie Schoolcraft-Ebert will be teaching sixth grade English. She is from Livingston, Montana and has her degree in secondary education, English and history from MSU-Billings. She has been teaching for five years and is married.

Taylor Sidwell will be teaching special education. Her hometown is Roberts, Montana and she has her elementary education and special education degree from MSU-Billings. She has been teaching for four years and is married.

Mary Tran will be the librarian. She is from Poplar, Montana and has her degree from MSU-Bozeman. She has been in education for 20 years. She is married and has 11 children.

Autumn Whiteman will be teaching seventh grade language arts and sixth grade mythology. She is from Crow Agency and received her elementary education degree from Rocky Mountain College. This is her fourth year teaching.

Donelle Williams will be student teaching under Sarah DeVore and Amy Chapple. She is from Havre and will be graduating from MSU-Bozeman in December. Her major is in human health development with minors in art education, coaching and Native American studies.

Hardin High School

Hardin High School has eight new teachers.

Tara Derenburger will be teaching English and AP language and composition. She is from Miles City and has her degree in English and psychology from Rocky Mountain College. She has been teaching for 22 years and is married with two children.

Scott Flatlip will be teaching physical education and health. He is from Pryor and received is education at MSU-Billings and MSU-Bozeman. He is new to teaching and is married with three children.

Jordan Pehler will be teaching art. He is from Billings and has a master’s in art education from MSUBillings and the University of Florida. He has been teaching for seven years and is married.

Danielle Phillips will be teaching English and journalism. She is from Lewistown and received her degree in English education from Montana State University. This is her first year teaching.

Glenda Quintana will be teaching English. She is from Billings and has degrees in English and Spanish from MSU-Billings. She has been teaching for two years and is married with five children.

Jesse Schmidt will be teaching special education. He originally is from Missoula, Montana and received his education from Trinity Bible College. He has been teaching for two years and will be coaching football. He is married and has no children.

Stormy Siemion will be teaching physical education and health. She is from Huntley Project, Montana and received her degree in health and human performance from MSU-Billings. This is her first year of teaching and she will be coaching volleyball.

Mariah Whiteman will be teaching math. She has received her education at Kettering University and the University of Washington-Seattle. This is her first year of teaching.

Crow Agency Elementary

Crow Agency has five new teachers.

Jennifer Bohlman will be teaching second grade. She is from Hardin, and has a degree in elementary education from Little Big Horn College and Grand Canyon University. She has one child.

Karen Kirschten will be teaching first grade. She is from Baker, Montana and received her degree is elementary education from the University of Montana-Western in Dillon, Montana. She has been teaching for three years.

Ruby Peterson will be teaching fourth grade. She has her elementary education degree from Montana State University and has been teaching for 13 years. She is married and has three children.