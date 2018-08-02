Hardin School District to implement new enrollment system

The Hardin 17H & 1 School District will be implementing a new system of enrollment, beginning this August, designed to eventually make the process electronic.

To accomplish this, the school district will be using the PowerSchool education technology platform.

According to its website (www.powerschool.com), PowerSchool is used by more than 100 million users in 70 countries worldwide involved in kindergarten through 12th grade as students, parents or educators. It can be used to track demographic data, enter and change grades, and register for new classes.

District Superintendent of Schools Eldon “Chad” Johnson believes the PowerSchool platform will help both the school staff and the parents.

“We’re trying to get all new students to register and enroll electronically…” he said. “I think it will ultimately ease the transition process.”

The link will be found on the school district’s website starting Monday, Aug. 6. The Parent Center, located at 636 West 5th Street also will be available to those who need assistance with the website from Aug. 6-17.

Enrollment will be possible at that time by going online to www.hardin.k12.mt.us, then clicking “District Links” and “PowerSchool Access.”