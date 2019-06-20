Hardin School Board apologizes for blocking regalia at graduation

Hardin School District Superintendent Chad Johnson extended a formal apology to the families of Deidra Don’t Mix and Keely Milda Tuesday during the regular scheduled board meeting for actions taken by staffers to keep the graduates from wearing their traditional regalia during the graduation ceremony.

Both Don’t Mix and Milda told the News last month at least three individuals told them they were required to cover their regalia with black graduation robes or they would not be allowed to participate in the ceremony.

“This young woman was marginalized by a racist act to diminish her Crow identity and quash her rights as a citizen of the State of Montana,” said Montana State Representative Sharon Stewart-Peregoy during the public comment period. “It is unfortunate that Hardin School District 17 H & 1 staff and administrators blatantly violated their own policy, state and federal law and they must be held accountable for it.”

Rep. Stewart-Peregoy filed a formal letter of complaint against Hardin School District 17H&1and also testified in her capacity as a state senator.

After the testimony from Rep. Stewart-Peregoy, two members of the board formally apologized to Miss Don’t Mix in English and in the Crow Language.

Several other school district staff members present also spoke on behalf of Don’t Mix and apologized for “not doing enough on their part.” Many thanked Miss Don’t Mix and her family for not letting this matter be swept underneath the rug and for asserting her rights.

Johnson said appropriate procedures and statutes will be followed “from this moment forward” regarding the use of regalia at graduation ceremonies.

In other school board news, the Hardin High School Pep Band has been selected by State Governor Steve Bullock to represent Montana at the National Independence Day Parade held in Washington D.C. over Fourth of July weekend.

Director of the Music Department Dohn Ratliff expressed great pride in his students and said they worked very diligently and represented Hardin with great sincerity and pride at every sports outing and music festival to secure the nomination.

Ratliff requested approval from the School Board to make the journey to Washington D.C. with his students.

The event will be televised and live-streamed.

After offing congratulations the school board voted unanimously to give full support to the band.

Ratliff thanked the board and said that the students, some of whom may never cross state lines, would get to experience the chance for a lifetime.