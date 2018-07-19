Hardin resident accused of five felonies in poaching case

An investigation that began Oct. 6, 2017 with a decapitated bull elk along Sarpy Creek Road has led to a 22-year-old Hardin man being charged with five federal felonies.

According to documents from Yellowstone County Justice Court, defendant Brandon Kyle Schuhen admitted to the Fish & Wildlife Service that he shot and killed multiple animals without a permit during the 2017 hunting seasons. These included three bull elk (one 5x6 and two 6x6), a 6x4 mule deer buck, two turkeys and two antelope bucks.

The five charges against Schuhen of unlawful possession, shipping or transportation of trophy big game animals carry a total maximum penalty of 25 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and a lifetime forfeiture of hunting privileges.

Upon discovering the headless bull elk, the FWP sent out a press release seeking information from the public. By Oct. 11 of that year, a person told an FWP warden he had seen three freshly-skinned bull elk at a party along Old Hardin Road in Yellowstone County and was told by Schuhen that he had killed them.

The warden, Connor Langel, then looked into Schuhen’s social media history and found “numerous posts” on the defendant’s Instagram and Facebook accounts displaying two dead turkeys and three dead bull elk. While discussing the case with fellow investigators, he then found a new post showing a dead antelope buck. Investigators found that at no point in 2017 did Schuhen have a valid license for these animals.

On Oct. 15, 2017, FWP personnel arrived at the Old Hardin Road residence to contact the defendant, who ran from the back of the house carrying three buck antelope skulls before he was stopped by a warden.

FWP Criminal Investigator Lee Burroughs, after reading Schuhen his Miranda rights, began speaking with him. Court documents state the defendant provided conflicting accounts of how he acquired the various animals but, when pressed by Burroughs, admitted to the previously-mentioned charges.

Burroughs and Langel seized the meat, skulls and other evidence of Schuhen’s alleged infractions, court documents state, “as well as the 5x6 bull elk stored at the defendant’s parents’ bar in Spring Creek.”

Schuhen met Langel at Spring Creek School in Decker on Oct. 20, 2017, and – as requested – got into the FWP pickup and took him to some of the contested kill sites, court documents state. Again, Langel notified him of his rights.

“While showing Langel the kill sites, the defendant recounted each hunt by describing where he parked, where he shot from, the distance of the shot and how the animals died,” court documents state. “The defendant then sent Warden Langel numerous images of the unlawfully-killed animals via text message.”

“The defendant described where he killed the turkeys,” documents continued, “but did not take Warden Langel to the site, as it was on his parents’ property and he did not want them to know about the investigation.”