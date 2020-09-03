Hardin nursing home reports five more cases of coronavirus

Three nursing home residents and two more staff member at Big Horn Senior Living Nursing Home have tested positive for COVID-19, the illness resulting from the novel coronavirus, said Big Horn Senior Living Administrator Paula Small-Plenty.

“At this time, our focus is on ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents and employees,” Small-Plenty said. “We are following proper infection control and emergency preparedness to ensure their safety and well-being. We are communicating all updates to our residents and resident families through telephone calls, email and text messaging.”

The announcement comes a week after three staff members tested positive for the virus. Two of the employees had already been on quarantined due to contact tracing in other cases when they found out their status, Small-Plenty said, and they had not worked with residents when they were diagnosed as positive.

Big Horn Senior Living is divided into three facilities, independent living apartments, an assisted living residence and a nursing home. The residents who tested positive live in the nursing home, but Small-Plenty said the entire campus is in full isolation mode.

“We will remain in full isolation for two more weeks, then we will reassess where we are at,” she said Wednesday. “The residents were tested today and staff will be tested Thursday.”

Two weeks may not seem like a long time, but Small-Plenty said, being stuck in one room for 14 days could be tedious for residents. Staff is able to offer one-on one activities in resident rooms and each resident is given time outside of their rooms for exercise.

“We encourage family to reach out and call and video chat or even come for a window visit,” Small-Plenty said.

Family members can schedule video chats through the activities office at BHSL.

Big Horn Senior Living with the assistance of Bighorn Valley Health Center has been surveillance testing employees weekly since July 15.

This weekly testing will continue into the next few months with the assistance of the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. BHSL also has the ability to perform surveillance testing due to possible exposures, as well as testing if residents or staff becomes symptomatic, Small-Plenty said.

BHSL now has rapid testing available for symptomatic residents and staff.

“We continue to offer every assurance to our residents, resident families, and employees that Big Horn Senior Living will be following all recommendations and will act in the best interests of our residents and employees,” she continued.

– Paula Small-Plenty

Big Horn Senior Living Administrator