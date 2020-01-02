Hardin man faces drug charges

Charles Anthony Sloan, 31, of Hardin, was indicted in District Court in Billings on multiple drug charges alleging he and co-defendant Andrew Kyle Mason distributed methamphetamines.

Sloan pled not guilty on Dec 23 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine.

Sloan and Mason are accused of distributing meth between May 10 and 13, 2019 in the Billings area. The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

If convicted of the most serious crime, Sloan faces a minimum mandatory 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least three years of supervised release.

Sloan was detained pending further proceedings. His trial is scheduled for Feb 24.