Hardin loses to Havre 24-0 in first football game of the season

It wasn’t the start the Hardin Bulldog football team wanted, but for a young team that had eight players on either side of the ball who have never suited up for a varsity game, they did okay.

“It was a learning experience,” Head Coach Jake Lynch said. “We have some kinks to work out.”

According to Lynch, Hardin graduated 19 or 20 seniors from last year’s team – and that included all five offensive lineman.

“We are starting over from scratch,” he said.

Aside from his team being young, Lynch was missing five starters who were not playing Friday due to either injury or lack of practice time.

The first half of the game gave Hardin most of its problems with the Blue Ponies, who scored 17 points in the first quarter and seven in second. The second half, Hardin held Havre scoreless.

Havre scored early on a 46-yard pass and a 42-yard field goal to go up 10-0, followed by a pass play for 43 yards for 17-0 going into the second quarter. Havre then scored in the second quarter on a five-yard touchdown run, giving them 24 points.

Offensively the Bulldogs just couldn’t get it going. In the first half, Havre forced two turnovers and Hardin only was able to get one first down.

“For five of our offensive players, this was their first high school varsity game,” Lynch said.

The Hardin offense managed three completed passes, four first downs and 70 yards.

Commanding the offense for Hardin is junior Conner Schwend, and doing the leg- work for the Bulldogs are Ty Greenfield and Hunter Popetsaitke.

The Bulldogs will play their home opener against Livingston Friday night with game time starting a 7 p.m.

Blue Ponies 24, Hardin 0

Hardin 0 0 0 0 - 0

Havre 17 7 0 0 - 24