Hardin, Lodge Grass and Pryor welcome new members onto school boards

Twelve Big Horn County residents were voted onto various local school boards last week after voters cast their ballots on May 7.

School board results do not become official until the new trustees and representatives are sworn in at the first school board meeting following the election, said Big Horn County Elections Administrator Dulcie Bear Don’t Walk.

Crystal Uffelman has been on the board for years, and this is her third term for the Hardin school board, she said.

Making decisions that affect the district on a grand scale is tied with her faith in the school administration.

“A lot of people think we know what’s going on in the schools all the time,” Uffelman said. “The truth is that we don’t, we trust in the administrators.”

First term trustee on the Lodge Grass school board Regina Gros Ventre have described said, although she hasn’t been on school district’s board, has served as the Little Big Horn College board clerk. This coupled with her thirty-odd years in education give her the experience and knowledge necessary to make big decisions on the school board, she said.

“I will be (the children’s) voice and the children can be students,” Gros Ventre said. “I want to get a good education for them because they are tomorrow’s future.”

School District 17H&1-Hardin/Crow Agency/Fort Smith

Zone 2 Trustee (1)

Darwin Spotted Sr.-42

Jon C. Wells-21

School District 17H&1- Hardin/Crow Agency/Fort Smith

Zone 3 Trustee (1)

Crystal Uffelman-178

Loretta Thomas-51

Kirby Decker Management Board Trustee

Lindsey Monk-by acclamation

Kirby Decker HS Rep 17H&1- Hardin/CrowAgency/Fort Smith

Board Trustee

Jordan Straley-by acclamation

School District 1-Spring Creek

Trustee-at-Large

Jordan Straley-by acclamation

School District 29-Wyola

Trustees-at-Large

Kenny Joe Spotted-by Acclamation

School District 2&3-Pryor

Trustees-at-Large (2)

Fanny Cliff-104

Jennifer Flatlip-98

Reuben DeCrane-90

Sandra Rock Above-64

Valeen Plainfeather-57

Write In-1

School District 27&2-Lodge Grass

Trustees-at-Large (2)

Rachel Pretty On Top-201

Regina Gros Ventre-196

James Dust-115

Elroy Nomee-92

Sherri Smells-75

School District 27-Lodge Grass

Wyola HS Rep Zone A3 (1)

Kristi Old Coyote-35

Pamela “Lovey” Backbone-34

School District 27-Lodge Grass

Wyola HS Rep Zone A4 (1)

Albert Caplett III-19

Twyla Birdinground-7