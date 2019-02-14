Hardin improves from previous Lodge Grass matchup in 87-46 win

Shots were accurate and team rotations varied Friday evening as Hardin’s Lady Bulldog basketball players claimed an 87-46 victory at home in a nonconference game against the Lodge Grass Lady Indians.

From the beginning, there was little doubt as to the matchup’s victor, following a first quarter where the Bulldogs racked up more than five times the Indians’ score at 23-4. During their Jan. 10 game, the Bulldogs only led the Indians by one point at the first quarter buzzer.

Maintaining the team’s intensity for a full game, according to Hardin Head Coach Cindy Farmer, “will always be our goal.”

In the second quarter, however, Hardin eased off its press, which allowed Lodge Grass to keep up and – for that period – overtake the Bulldogs’ score 19-14.

Lodge Grass’ Shantell Pretty On Top, in particular, managed to bypass Bulldog guards as the Indians’ top shooter with 19 points, followed by Jordan Jefferson at 11.

According to Farmer, she wasn’t happy with her team’s blocking out, as Hardin “allowed” Lodge Grass to get 16 offensive rebounds. Of the Indians’ total number of both offensive and defensive rebounds – 32 – Lodge Grass’ Pretty On Top caught the most with seven, followed by a twoway tie between Jefferson and Tonna Amyotte at five each.

“We can’t allow that to happen,” Farmer said.

That said, she was pleased with Hardin’s field goal percentage of 51 percent and its free throw percentage of 70 percent. Recent games have seen dips in these numbers and Farmer would like the team to maintain them around the previously noted levels.

Back on track in the second half, the Bulldogs both kept ahead and scored more than 20 points per quarter from there on out.

Having a significant lead, Farmer said, allowed her team to get all of its players involved on the court. There, she continued, second stringers had the chance to gain experience.

“We had a lot of contribution from all members of the team,” she said.

Hardin’s final game before divisionals will be a home matchup against the Lewistown Golden Eagles on Saturday. From there, she said, her players “will be hungry and excited, and ready for tournaments.”

Shooting guard Ivery Fritzler scored the most points for the Bulldogs during the game with 17, followed by guard Kamber Good Luck at 14 and center Marie Five at 11.

Five caught the most of her team’s 26 total rebounds with six, followed by guard Cailei Cummins at four.

Divisionals is scheduled to begin Feb. 20 in Billings at MetraPark.