Hardin Homecoming parade puts school spirit on display

By 
Nacoma Jefferson
— Big Horn County News
Thursday, October 8, 2020
The Hardin Bulldogs cheerleading squad spread school spirit as they pass the Hardin Primary School on West Third Street Friday during the Homecoming parade.
Elric Dawes, the son of Big Horn County News Office Manager Maureen Dawes and Lewellyn Dawes cheers as the parade passes in front of the newspaper office on North Center Avenue.
Homecoming parade floats pass First Interstate Bank’s electronic sign at the perfect time as it advertises the parade Friday on North Center Avenue.
Students and parents watch as Friday’s Homecoming parade passes Custer Park on West Third Street.

