Hardin graduate Shelby Uffelman earns $6,000 Mabel Redding Memorial Scholarship

The Montana Community Foundation Inc. (MCF) awarded $431,550 in scholarships to 138 Montana students for the 2018-19 academic year. Of these students – Shelby Nicole Uffelman – a 2018 graduate of Hardin High School – earned the $6,000 Mabel Redding Memorial Scholarship.

Each year, MCF awards scholarships ranging from $500 to $20,000 to deserving students across Montana. While qualifications for each scholarship vary, each student is required to go through a competitive application process to be considered. Some scholarships are renewable, meaning students can apply to receive funding for multiple years.

“Montana’s young people are the future of this state,” said MCF President and Chief Executive Officer Mary Rutherford. “Helping them continue their education and achieve their dreams is important to all of us. The fact that we can assist with that through these financial gifts, which are only possible through the generosity of many, many individuals, makes me so proud.”

Scholarships are made possible each year by generous scholarship funds established by individual donors and organizations committed to giving back to their community.

Students can begin applying online for MCF scholarships on Jan. 1. With a variety of scholarships to offer, MCF urges all students to dream big and take part in its scholarship application process.

