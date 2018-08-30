Hardin golfers work on consistency in Miles City meet

The Bulldog golf team traveled to Miles City on Friday for their invite, where they took five boys and four girls.

According to Head Coach Amanda Lautt, it was a good meet for the team.

“All the golfers are becoming more consistent,” she said, “and will be ready for our home meet on Saturday.”

In boys’ play, Jonathan Noteboom led the Bulldog pack, golfing a consistent 48 on the nine and 48 out back for a 96. Second for Hardin was Caleb Mason, who stroked his way to a 53-47 for an even 100.

Third in for the Bulldogs was Kaiden Chavez, who golfed a 63 on the front nine and shaved 10 points of his stroke out back for a 53, giving him a 116 for the tournament. Fourth in was Dominic Stevens who stroked a 62 on the front nine and a 55 out back for a 117. The Bulldogs’ fifth golfer was Weston Ericksen, who golfed a 64-77 for a 141.

For the Lady Bulldogs, Angeleena Lind led the way, golfing a 101. She stroked a 49 on the front nine and a 52 out back. Two ladies golfed a 113: Cora Wood golfed a 57-56 and Mkenzie Whiteman a 54-59. Fourth in for Hardin was Erin Hafemann with a 65 on the front nine and a 62 out back for a 127.

This Saturday, the Bulldogs will be at home with tee times starting a 9 a.m.

Miles City Invite

Boys

Team scores: Laurel 307, Billings Central 330, Sidney 350, Miles City 368, Glendive 398, Hardin 429

Girls

Team scores: Laurel 381, Miles City 391, Hardin 554