Hardin golfers compete in the Silver City

Hardin High School golfers Erin Hafemann and ReVonna Alamo looked to shock the Silver city at the state meet at the Butte Country Club. “Both girls did well for playing a tough course that they had never seen before,” said head coach Amanda Lautt. ReVonna Alamo placed 42nd. She shot a 122 ...

