Hardin gets back in the game for 98-61 victory over Lodge Grass

The Hardin Bulldog basketball team took on just a single opponent Friday evening, but the game did not go as expected for Head Coach Andrew Roundface.

Hardin played against the Lodge Grass Indians, a longtime rival of the Bulldogs and a team with which they share many connections. Lodge Grass played using what Roundface said was a different version of the run-andgun style used by the Bulldogs.

This style, along with other contributing factors – such as most of the players on either team being related or friends – allowed both competitors to anticipate opposing strategies. The conditions surrounding the matchup formed what the Roundface called a “rivalry game.”

It began well for the Bulldogs, as they shot ahead for an early lead of 35-15 by the end of the first quarter. This lead – combined with their recent No. 1 Class A ranking – Roundface said, got the Bulldogs “too relaxed and they got sloppy.”

Hardin started turning the ball over, Roundface said, and made bad passes. In addition, he added, the team mimicked the Indians’ play style rather than use its own.

This put the Bulldogs in a position where they had to “go outside of their heads,” Roundface said. Although the decreased intensity cost the Bulldogs the second quarter score at 19-22, they were still ahead for the overall game, and pulled themselves together and pushed for the win. In the second half, Hardin shot a combined 44 points to Lodge Grass’ 24. Final score was 98-61.

Hardin guard Famous Left Hand broke the 30-point mark as his team’s top shooter with 36 points, followed by guard Trae Hugs with 19 and forward Cayden Redfield with 12. Sinking five of a possible six free throws, the Bulldogs managed to gain an 83-percent average in that category.

Lodge Grass’ Josh Stewart managed 22 points as the top shooter for the Indians, followed by Damon Gros Ventre with 14 and Ty Moccasin with 12. Of the Indians’ six available free throws, they made three for a 50-percent average.

Overall, Hardin caught 41 total rebounds with Hugs topping the chart at 13; Lodge Grass caught 24, led by a two-way tie between Gros Ventre and Stewart at eight each.

The Bulldogs’ next opponent, at home, will be the Lewistown Golden Eagles, who Roundface predicts will be a “good test before divisionals.” They head to divisionals starting Wednesday, Feb. 20 in Billings at Metra-Park.