Hardin falls at state, four Bulldogs gain All-State team recognition

Hardin’s Lady Bulldogs capped off a hard-fought season last Thursday and Friday at the 2018 State Class A volleyball tournament, held over the weekend at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman. Though they had struggled mid-season with consistency and shot accuracy, they made improvements by divisionals, sweeping into state by defeating five of the six teams who faced them in Glendive.

Once at state, they were off to a rocky start with a defeat Thursday by the Libby Loggers in four sets. Their next four sets, however, gained them a victory against the Whitefish Bulldogs on Friday, prompting one fan to comment on social media, “Way to show Whitefish who the real Bulldogs are.”

The next match was the last for the Hardin varsity this year, as they were knocked out of the tournament by the Corvallis Blue Devils in three sets. Billings Central’s Rams, the one team to defeat Hardin at divisionals, placed first through their defeat in three sets of the Belgrade Panthers. Corvallis and Libby gained third and fourth respectively.

Though Hardin’s Bulldogs didn’t place at state, four of their players were recognized by the All-State team. Playing for the first team will be seniors Katie Murdock and Mariah Simmons. On the second All-State team, senior Demi Uffelman will be putting her outside hitting abilities to good use. Finally, junior and setter Natalie Edgar gained an All-State honorable mention.