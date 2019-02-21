Hardin engages in ‘physical’ basketball game to take 66-52 victory

Hardin’s Bulldog basketball team claimed a 66-52 victory over Lewistown’s Golden Eagles Saturday in its final test before divisionals. What proceeded was, in the words of Hardin Head Coach Andrew Roundface, a “physical game.”

Several fouls, he said, were called on both teams during the home matchup for aggresive play. These complications, coupled with Lewistown’s half-court press, led to a 10-17 Bulldog deficit in the first quarter.

Despite the difficult start and lack of usual finesse, Roundface said, Hardin managed to “wake up” in the second quarter and nearly tie Lewistown 24-25 by the half. Shots the team would have missed in the first quarter, he continued, made it through the basket by the second.

Hardin guard Kidd Littlelight led the Bulldogs in shooting with 16 points, followed by fellow guards Famous Left Hand with 15 and Gabe Passes with 13.

That day was the Bulldogs’ senior night and – as such – Roundface expressed appreciation for the team’s three senior players: Passes, Norman Dawes and Andrew House. He also wanted to thank Shaunita Nomee, the team manager who he said made sure the team had everything it needed.

The divisional tournament began Wednesday at MetraPark in Billings and is set to continue until Saturday.