Hardin cross country place at state

Hardin's boys' and girls' cross country teams placed second and third place, respectively, at the State Class A Cross Country meeting at Rebecca Farms in Kalispell on Oct. 23. "I am so proud of the boys' and girls' cross country teams, they were amazing," said head coach Cindy Farmer. "They ran ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!