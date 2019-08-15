Hardin Community Blood Drive

Hardin Depot is hosting a community blood drive from 1:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. with lunch sponsored by Pizza Hut and a free coupon for a small blizzard from Dairy Queen. For more information or to schedule a donation, call 877-258-4825 or visit Vitalant at vitalant.org.

Date: 
Thursday, August 22, 2019 - 1:45pm

