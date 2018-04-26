Hardin BPA members place in the top 20 of 15 competitive events at State Leadership Conference

Twenty-three students with the Hardin High School Business Professionals of America arrived at the State Leadership Conference in Billings to compete with their peers from March 11-13.

March 11, club members left the high school at 7 a.m. in order to get to Montana State University-Billings in time for the Video Production Team and Parliamentary Procedure Team to set up and present.

The first day of the conference took place on campus and the rest of the conference was spent at the Holiday Inn Convention Center. There, students attended general sessions, workshops, a campaign rally for Montana State officer candidates and then the awards ceremony on Tuesday morning.

The Hardin Chapter donated $800 to the state Special Olympics. The money was earned from the coffee cart sales at sporting events.

Hardin did well this year. Students placed in the top 20 of 15 events. Five who qualified to compete at the National Leadership conference in Dallas scheduled May 6-13 are Maddison Stephens, Matthew Bush, Lawrence Hugs, Weston Ericksen and Anne Swisse.

Matthew Bush placed sixth in Computer Network Technology and 19th in Computer Security, Hailey Cannon placed fourth in Medical Office Procedures, Erika Hernandez placed fifth in Banking and Finance, Alizabeth Morse placed 15th in Prepared Speech, Jonathan Noteboom placed ninth in Digital Publishing, Maddison Stephens placed first in Digital Media Production and 19th in Personal Financial Management, and Paula Tovar placed 17th in Interview Skills. The Video Production team – composed of Maddison Stephens, Lawrence Hugs and Weston Ericksen – place second.

The Business Professionals of America club will be hosting a Golf Scramble Sunday, April 29 at the Fort Custer Golf Course. Registration is at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start at noon. Registration is available online at fortcustergolfcourse.com .