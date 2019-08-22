Hardin ADA Upgrades Open House
Hardin ADA Upgrades Open House at Big Horn County Library, 419 N. Custer Ave., will start at 5:15 p.m. with a brief overview of the project to add improvements to curb ramps on Mitchell Avenue and Center Avenue. In total 56 curb ramps, 200 square yards of new sidewalk, and new pedestrian safety features are proposed at the intersection of Center Avenue and 3rd Street. Open House will run from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Date:
Thursday, August 22, 2019 - 5:15pm
Yellowstone Newspapers
- Big Horn County News | Hardin, MT
- Big Timber Pioneer | Big Timber, MT
- Carbon County News | Red Lodge, MT
- Dillon Tribune | Dillon, MT
- Forsyth Independent Press | Forsyth, MT
- Glendive Ranger-Review | Glendive, MT
- Judith Basin Press | Stanford, MT
- Laurel Outlook | Laurel, MT
- Lewistown News-Argus | Lewistown, MT
- Livingston Enterprise | Livingston, MT
- Miles City Star | Miles City, MT
- Stillwater County News | Columbus, MT
- Terry Tribune | Terry, MT
Upcoming Events
-
08/23/2019 - 8:00am
-
08/23/2019 - 10:00am
-
08/23/2019 - 7:00pm
-
08/23/2019 - 7:00pm
-
08/24/2019 - 10:00am