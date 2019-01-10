Hardin’s Jesse Murdock takes fifth place at Bozeman wrestling Invite

It was a busy week for the Bulldog wrestling team as they traveled to Belgrade last Thursday and then to Bozeman Friday and Saturday for the Tom LeProwse Invite in Bozeman.

In Belgrade, the Bulldogs defeated the Panthers 33-27.

“It was a good matchup for us,” Head Coach Travis Krieger said. “Where we had forfeits, they had forfeits.”

The entire dual came down to the last two matches, according to Kreiger.

It took Wyatt Harmer making a pin for the Bulldogs and Hunter Popetsaitke winning 11-9 that gave Hardin its six-point victory.

In Bozeman, Hardin finished 19th out of 29 schools competing, with only Jesse Murdock giving Hardin a fifth place finish.

“We wrestled pretty well,” Krieger said. “Most everybody won at least one match. Preston Bad Bear was in some matches that could have went either way. Dalton Duncan lost some close matches and Keith Pretty Weasel lost by one point in the quarterfinals.”

One of the problems the Bulldogs had going into the tournament is no seeding criteria.

Seeding criteria places the top wrestlers in the brackets in such a manner they won’t meet until the later rounds. The criteria for the invite in Bozeman were placement at last year’s Tom LeProwse Invite or placement at the state tournament.

“We were right in there,” Krieger said, “but it was a tough tournament.”

Saturday, most of the Bulldog wrestlers competed in the JV tournament, where they placed eighth out of 26 teams. Placing for Hardin was Dalton Duncan taking second at 103, Keith Pretty Weasel placed third at 113, Wyatt Harmer sixth at 126, Zander Red Star sixth at 138, Hunter Popetsaitke fifth also at 138, Jace Guptill fifth at 145, Ronald Anderson second at 152, Zane Cummins sixth also at 152, Ty Greenfield second at 170, Dante Pallone second at 182 and Preston Bad Bear second at Heavyweight.

This week, the Bulldogs will travel to Glendive for a dual and then to Miles City for the Cowboy Invite.