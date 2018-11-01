Hardin’s Holiday Wishes Bazaar

Hardin’s Holiday Wishes Bazaar, sponsored by the JailHouse Gallery, is set to begin Friday from 5-8 p.m., followed by a second day on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. All activities will be held in the Hardin High School commons area. For more information, call (406) 665-3239.

Date: 
Friday, November 9, 2018 - 5:00pm

