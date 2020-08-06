Hardin’s Fritzler signs with RMC

Recent graduate and Lady Bulldog standout Ivery Fritzler has signed on to play basketball at Rocky Mountain College. One of this year’s five valedictorians, Fritzler is no stranger to competition. She said her favorite part of competing is the challenge, each one helped her grow in a different way, but it’s ...

