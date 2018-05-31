Hardin’s BPA travel to national tournament in Texas

Top-performing students from Hardin High School attended the Business Professionals of America (BPA) 2018 National Leadership Conference, “Dream Bigger,” held in Grapevine, Tex. from May 6-13. Hardin High School chapter members Maddison Stephens, Lawrence Hugs, Anne Swisse, Matthew Bush, Weston Erickson and Hailey Cannon joined more than 5,500 other conference delegates from across the nation to compete in national-level business skills competitions, and attend leadership development workshops and general sessions.

The group performed six hours of community service by stuffing the registration packets for the conference delegates. The Hardin chapter was recognized at the conference for the doing more than 250 hours of community service throughout the year with the Community Service Award. The chapter also received a Special Olympics award for the contributions they made to the Montana State Special Olympics. Finally, Hardin earned the Membership Explosion Award for increased membership this year.

Maddison Stephens placed fifth in Digital Media Production, whose objective was to create a two-minute video explaining the BPA Torch Awards system. Hailey Cannon placed 36th in Medical Office Procedures. The video production team, consisting of Weston Ericksen, Lawrence Hugs and Maddison Stephens, competed with a video showing the importance of sleep and encouraging peers to get more sleep. Matthew Bush competed in Computer Networking. Anne Swisse attended the conference as an intern, helping to set up registration and assisting competing chapter members who were preparing for events during the conference.

The group also learned a little history and had some fun while in Dallas. They toured the Sixth Floor museum in Dallas – the location from where President Kennedy was shot, the Dallas Aquarium and the Fort Worth Stockyards. They also attended jousting and sword fighting tournaments at Medieval Times, watched a Texas Ranger baseball game, and rode rollercoasters at the Six Flags Amusement Park.

Attending the National Leadership Conference is not only an honor, but a testament to the hard work each of these students has put into their school year to excel in business education and training.