Halloween costume contests

Halloween costume contests are scheduled along the 300 Block of Center Avenue in Hardin, with those for little boys and girls scheduled at 4:30 p.m., and those for dogs at 5 p.m. For more information, call Rose Mercier at (406) 665-9981 or (406) 679-6802, or Debbey Warren at (406) 665-5321.

Date: 
Wednesday, October 31, 2018 - 4:30pm

Upcoming Events

more