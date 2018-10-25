Halloween costume contests
Halloween costume contests are scheduled along the 300 Block of Center Avenue in Hardin, with those for little boys and girls scheduled at 4:30 p.m., and those for dogs at 5 p.m. For more information, call Rose Mercier at (406) 665-9981 or (406) 679-6802, or Debbey Warren at (406) 665-5321.
Date:
Wednesday, October 31, 2018 - 4:30pm
