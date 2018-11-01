GriefShare: Surviving the Holidays

GriefShare: Surviving the Holidays is a helpful, encouraging seminar for people facing the holidays after a loved one's death. The seminar will be held Saturday, November 10 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Big Horn Valley Health Center. The cost is $5.00 and child care is not available.

Date: 
Saturday, November 10, 2018 - 2:00pm

