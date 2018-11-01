GriefShare: Surviving the Holidays
GriefShare: Surviving the Holidays is a helpful, encouraging seminar for people facing the holidays after a loved one's death. The seminar will be held Saturday, November 10 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Big Horn Valley Health Center. The cost is $5.00 and child care is not available.
Date:
Saturday, November 10, 2018 - 2:00pm
Yellowstone Newspapers
- Big Horn County News | Hardin, MT
- Big Timber Pioneer | Big Timber, MT
- Carbon County News | Red Lodge, MT
- Dillon Tribune | Dillon, MT
- Forsyth Independent Press | Forsyth, MT
- Glendive Ranger-Review | Glendive, MT
- Judith Basin Press | Stanford, MT
- Laurel Outlook | Laurel, MT
- Lewistown News-Argus | Lewistown, MT
- Livingston Enterprise | Livingston, MT
- Miles City Star | Miles City, MT
- Stillwater County News | Columbus, MT
- Terry Tribune | Terry, MT
Upcoming Events
-
11/01/2018 - 5:30pm
-
11/02/2018 - 2:30pm
-
11/04/2018 - 9:00am
-
11/05/2018 - 9:00am
-
11/05/2018 - 5:30pm