Thursday, January 2, 2020
Gregory Three Irons, 47, of Lodge Grass, passed away on Dec. 27, 2019.

Funeral service was held on Dec. 31, 2019 at Lodge Grass High School. Interment followed at the Lodge Grass Cemetery. Bullis Mortuary was entrusted with the arrangements.

