Governor seeks federal disaster relief for crops, including sugar beets

Montana’s governor requested a disaster designation from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for 11 counties that reported significant weather-related crop losses, officials said. Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock has submitted the request to Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, The Billings Gazette reported. Approval of the request covering 2019 weather damage would make affected producers ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!