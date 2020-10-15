Geraldine Wetsch

Geraldine “Jerry” Louise Wetsch, 92, of Hardin, passed away on October 9, 2020 in Hardin.

She was born February 28, 1928 to Sarah Leone Gaylord and Thurston D. Frost.

Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Hardin Fairview Cemetery.

Bullis Mortuary has been entrusted with the arrangements.