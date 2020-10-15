Geraldine Wetsch
Thursday, October 15, 2020
Geraldine “Jerry” Louise Wetsch, 92, of Hardin, passed away on October 9, 2020 in Hardin.
She was born February 28, 1928 to Sarah Leone Gaylord and Thurston D. Frost.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Hardin Fairview Cemetery.
Bullis Mortuary has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Category:
Yellowstone Newspapers
- Big Horn County News | Hardin, MT
- Big Timber Pioneer | Big Timber, MT
- Carbon County News | Red Lodge, MT
- Dillon Tribune | Dillon, MT
- Forsyth Independent Press | Forsyth, MT
- Glendive Ranger-Review | Glendive, MT
- Judith Basin Press | Stanford, MT
- Laurel Outlook | Laurel, MT
- Lewistown News-Argus | Lewistown, MT
- Livingston Enterprise | Livingston, MT
- Miles City Star | Miles City, MT
- Stillwater County News | Columbus, MT
- Terry Tribune | Terry, MT
Upcoming Events
-
11/09/2020 - 12:00pm
-
12/14/2020 - 12:00pm
-
01/11/2021 - 12:00pm
-
02/08/2021 - 12:00pm
-
03/08/2021 - 12:00pm