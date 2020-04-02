George Rowton, 73, passed away March 25, 2020.

He was born May 26, 1946 to Hazel (Coon) and Kent Rowton in Jordan, Montana. He moved to Billings as a young child and graduated from Billings Senior High School. He spent summers and weekends at his maternal grandparents’ ranch on Sarpy Creek near Hysham. He attended Montana State University.

George enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served four years traveling the world working on radar transmission electronics. After his tour of duty, he continued with the Air Force as a private contractor until 1971 when he started his career at Billings Exxon Refinery. He continued with Exxon until 2004 when he retired as a shift superintendent. After retirement he did what he loved most, working hard, remodeling and building.

He was an accomplished carpenter, electrician, plumber, engineer, auto mechanic and volunteer. His most energetic volunteer project was in Fort Smith where he was instrumental in developing a clean, dependable water supply to the community. In 2014, he was able to move into his last big project: the home he designed and built in Fort Smith.

George loved boating and entertaining on Yellowtail Reservoir, fast cars, motorcycles, snowmobiles, Bud Light, his mother’s cinnamon rolls, any cool toy or new tool that struck his fancy and most of all his children and wife.

George is preceded in death by his father Kent and his brother Dennis.

George is survived by his mother, Hazel Bayers; his wife of 25 years, Connie; his children, Leah (Brett) Wolever, Kara Rowton, Alex (Amanda) Rowton, Craig (Kris) and Shawn (Kris) Warren; his nine grandchildren; his sisters, Sheila (Keith) Thornton, Punky (Paul) Dennis and Jacque Hansen; and his brother, John Bayers.

George will be fondly remembered for all for his “Georgeisms”:

—“Whew! That turned into more of a job than I expected.”

—“Where’s that little heifer.”

—“Just get ‘er done.”

—“You get what you pay for.”

—“We’re burnin’ daylight.”

—“That’s above my pay grade.”

—“Everything is copacetic.”

No services are planned at this time.

Bullis Mortuary was entrusted with the arrangements.