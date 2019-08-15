GateWay Christian Center Chuckwagon Gathering

GateWay Christian Center Chuckwagon Gathering begins Friday, August 23 with a Johnny Rowlett concert at 7 p.m. Saturday sessions start at 10 a.m., Sunday sessions start at 10 a.m. All events take place at the Big Horn County Fairgrounds in Hardin. For more information call 406-348-2512 or 406-348-2285.

Date: 
Repeats every day until Sun Aug 25 2019.
Saturday, August 24, 2019 - 10:00am
Sunday, August 25, 2019 - 10:00am

