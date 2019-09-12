Gary Graham

Gary Joe Graham, 78, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 surrounded by family at Canyon Creek Memory Care in Billings. Gary was born on February 22, 1941 in Hardin. He is the eldest of two sons to Carroll A. Graham and Nelle Yvette Pickard Graham. Gary graduated from Lodge Grass High School in 1959 and served in the Army Reserves from 1966 to 1971. Gary married Carol F. Artist on July 23, 1961 and they had two daughters Brenda and Becky. Gary and Carol were later divorced. Throughout his life he was dedicated to his community serving on numerous boards, including Lodge Grass School, REA, and Farmers Union. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge, Elks Club and the Big Horn Shriners. On September 3, 1987 Gary married June Issacs.

Gary loved a good visit with a friend or a stranger and wouldn’t pass up an opportunity to share a story or tease anyone and everyone. He had a deep respect for the Crow people and their language. He was even speaking Crow when he was so sick he could barely talk. He could fix, build or do mechanic repairs on almost anything... whether he had the right parts or not working in his shop at all hours. He loved kids of all ages; his many dogs; his horses, especially Snuffy; trucking hay and grain; shipping cattle in the fall; and running his equipment. He was dedicated to the land and tending to his cattle. He loved Lodge Grass Creek and the neighbors he shared it with. We can still see him driving his Ranger with his beloved dog, Sissy.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Carroll and Nelle Yvette; grandparents, Joseph A. and Minnie Frances Robinson Graham and John H. and Lulu Snow Pickard.

Gary is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, June; daughters, Brenda Jo and Becky Jane Graham; brother, Allen (Susan); nephews, Austin (Danica), Lee (Delphine) and Todd (Erin); grandchildren, Tracy Vink, Melissa Davisson, Darla (Patrick) Toyne, Joseph (Sharla) Buffalo, III, Amber (Andrew) Left Hand, Raelynn and Macenzie Graham; great-grandchildren, Caidynce, Lexi, Scarlet, Brody, Colton, Dean, Joni, Ella, baby girl Toyne; step children, David (Amy) Lix, Tom (Lisa) Lix, Jennifer (Stacey) Robinson; step-grandchildren, Morgan, Noah, Kimberly, Carter, Chance and Cassidy; great nieces and nephews, Aidan, Luke, Cole, Alex, Grace, Jack, and Gwen; his sisters-in-law, Patricia, Jeannett, Jeannie, Jackie and Jessica; and his brothers-in-law, Nick and Fred and all of their family members.

Many thanks to the staff of Canyon Creek Memory Care in Billings for their dedication and care. Should friends desire, memorial contributions can be made to Big Horn County Historical Museum.

A memorial service was held August 29 at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Bullis Mortuary was entrusted with the funeral arrangements.