Garrell Lee Passes passed away on Jan. 16, 2020.

He was born Aug. 17, 1976 to Marlon and Debbie Passes.

Public viewing is scheduled for 11 a.m., Rosary will be recited at 4 p.m. and a Catholic wake will follow at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at the multi-purpose building in Crow Agency. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23 at St. Dennis Catholic Church in Crow Agency. Interment will follow at Crow Agency Cemetery.

Bullis Mortuary has been entrusted with the arrangements.