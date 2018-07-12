FUNDING THE FIREWORKS

Photo by Andrew Turck

Hardin Chamber of Commerce President Andrew Wagner (right) presents Hardin Volunteer Fire Department worker Shannon Albert with a check for $1,600 recently outside a caboose near the Hardin Depot. Community members who participated in Custer’s Last Run and the 7th Cavalry Breakfast at the Depot raised $1,200 for the fire department’s Fourth of July fireworks display, with the final $400 provided by the chamber. Big Horn County Hospital Association sponsored the cost of the pancake breakfast and many other local businesses also made donations to the fire department.

Pictured from the left are – front row: Albert and Wagner, second row: Bob Seder, third row: Sharon Rexroad and Shirley Margheim, fourth row: Allison Neff, and fifth row: Dorothy Stenerson and Raichell Roan.