Free Spay, Neuter and Vaccine Clinic
Help Every Pet of Hardin, Rez Dog Rescue of Montana, the Crow Tribe and Indian Health Services are hosting a Free Spay, Neuter and Vaccine Clinic for dogs and cats from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the multi-purpose building in Crow Agency. This clinic is open to all members of the Crow Tribe and anyone living on the Crow Indian Reservation. Appointments are highly recommended. All vaccines will be given. Please call 406-679-3715 to make an appointment.
Date:
Saturday, September 28, 2019 - 8:00am
