Free spay and neuter clinic offered in Lodge Grass

A free spay and neuter clinic is available this weekend in Lodge Grass for both cats and dogs to Crow tribal members and people living on the Crow Reservation.

Spaying or neutering is crucial in ensuring your pet’s well being and can help with certain behavioral issues that come as a result of being intact. Puppies and kittens can be spayed or neutered as long as they are at least 8 weeks old, and cats and dogs in heat are still able to be spayed.

The clinic is also offering vaccinations against Parvo and Distemper for dogs, as well as Feline Leukemia and Distemper vaccines for cats. If your pet is fixed but you would like to have them vaccinated, you can come in between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to receive the vaccines.

Lodge Grass recently has been hit by an outbreak of distemper, so it is imperative that you ensure your pets are up to date on their vaccinations. The event is being held at the Lodge Grass High School Shop on July 10 and 11, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It is recommended that you call ahead and set up a reservation to ensure you are able to have the surgery done. This event is sponsored by Spay Montana, the Indian Health Service, and the Crow Tribe. Help Every Pet and Rez Dog Rescue are hosting the event. Call (406) 679-3715 to setup a reservation.