Frank Kaiser

Thursday, January 9, 2020
Frank Ervin Kaiser, formerly of Lodge Grass, passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at his home in Billings.

He was born on Nov. 15, 1955 to Eddie and Mary Kraft Kaiser. Graveside services were held on Jan. 2, 2020 at the Fairview Cemetery in Hardin. Bullis Mortuary was entrusted with the arrangements.

