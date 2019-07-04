Fourth of July activities scheduled throughout Big Horn County

Celebrations that include powwows, barbecues, a dunk tank, and fireworks are all in store for Big Horn County this year for the Fourth of July.

Landa Uffleman, owner of The Farmers Daughter General Store, is collaborating with the City of Hardin to sponsor a Fourth of July Fun Day on Center Avenue in Hardin.

Activities at the event include a cornhole tournament and barbecue sponsored by the Hardin Volunteer Fire Department. The celebration will include a watermelon eating contest, jump rope contest, lawn games, dunk tank, and a prize for the Best Patriotic Outfit.

Fireworks will commence at dusk at the Big Horn County Fairgrounds courtesy of the Hardin Volunteer Fire Department.

The City of Lodge Grass will also be having a celebration starting on July 5. “Lodge Grass Days” will kick off with a Crow Style powwow on Friday evening with contest categories from tiny tots to golden age. Grand Entry will start at 6 p.m. with Night Hawk Jrs as the host drum. All other drums are welcomed to participate.

Saturday will begin with a Fun Run and Walk at 7 a.m., with the parade throughout Lodge Grass to follow at 10:30 a.m.

Indian relay and pony relays will be held later that afternoon at the the Lodge Grass rodeo arena. A junior and senior arrow throwing tournament, horseshoe tournament, 4-on-4 basketball tournament, volleyball tournament, a dog and pony show, frybread and chili cook-off are all scheduled to start after the Saturday parade leading up to the powwow at 6 p.m.

Saturday will wrap up with a fireworks show at sundown, sponsored by the Powwow Committee and Lodge Grass City Hall.

Sunday will start with a parade at 10:30 p.m., followed by another full daysworth of activities and the awarding of a grand prize of $250 worth of groceries sponsored by the Lodge Grass IGA, for the Best Camp Site.

Sunday night will be the powwow contest finals, dance specials and giveaways from the Clan Princesses, followed by doorway singing at the conclusion of the powwow.

Monday will start with the ashhéeleetaalissuua or “Dance through the camp,” also known as a Parade Dance, with princess nominations for 2020 Fourth of July Powwow held afterward.